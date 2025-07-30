Police investigating sexual assaults along Houston walking trails

The Brief Houston police are investigating three incidents of women being assaulted by a man on a bike at local hike and bike trails. Some of the women say it was shocking and feel unsafe. Police are warning women to avoid walking alone and be extra vigilant.



Houston Police are investigating a disturbing pattern of assaults.

At least three women have been targeted by a man on a bike on popular trails across the city on July 27 and 28. In one case, the suspect licked a woman’s feet.

Woman describes attack along White Oak Bayou trail

What we know:

Catherine Manterola said on Monday, July 28, around 7:45AM, she was walking her dog along the White Oak Bayou trail when a man on a bike wearing a red helmet inappropriately touched her.

"This man on a bike came up behind me, got really close to me, slowed down, leaned down, groped me from behind and then pedaled off very casually," said Catherine Manterola. "It took me a minute to register what happened because I was in such shock. The way that he did it with patience and confidence, which tells me he has definitely done this before."

That same morning around 6:30, police say another woman said a man riding a bike assaulted her.

Suspect allegedly licked woman's feet on Brays Bayou trail

On Sunday, July 27, just before 6pm along the Brays Bayou trail, police say a woman who was walking her dog said a man on a bike introduced himself, told her she had nice feet, and started licking her feet.

The woman told him to stop, left and the man tried to follow her. She eventually got away and called police.

Police say the victims gave a similar description of the suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s, riding a dark-colored bike. Right now, they are working to see if different suspects are involved or if they are all connected.

Woman says she was groped along Buffalo Bayou trail

"It was honestly very terrifying," said Andrea Mackie. "I’ve never felt so violated in my life."

Andrea Mackie takes her dog for a walk daily along the Buffalo Bayou trail. But on the morning of July 10, she says a man on a bike approached her and groped her.

"A man on a bicycle came up to me, grabbed me in the private area from behind," said Mackie. "He squeezed and groped really hard. It happened so fast. I couldn’t react. I didn’t see his face. By the time I looked up, he was gone."

She said the man took off riding a dark-colored bike and wearing a red helmet.

Some victims have been sharing their stories on social media hoping other victims will come forward.

"It just makes me really sad that this is happening and there is somebody out there actively looking for women to target," said Mackie.

What you can do:

While police investigate, they are warning women to be aware of their surroundings, be extra vigilant, avoid walking alone and, if you see something suspicious, call the police.