Man behind bars after vehicle crashes into Katy home

A man is in jail after crashing into a home in Katy on Sunday morning.



The crash occurred on the 20400 block of Newcastle Ridge Lane, just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators suspect the man was under the influence of something.



They say he drove through a yard before crashing into the front door of the home.

Deputies said they found the driver unconscious in the car. He was reportedly uncooperative and struggling with deputies when they tried to place him in the back of a patrol car. The driver also refused to give his name to authorities, but deputies did find a driver's license in the vehicle.

Deputies found cough syrup and a gummy bear bottle inside the man's vehicle.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.