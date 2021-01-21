Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint at home near Houston's Memorial Park

Disturbing video taken late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning shows a man getting beaten and robbed inside his own garage off the 8000 block of Memorial Drive in Houston.

The video shows Taseer Badar exit his vehicle. Once he shuts the door, three people approach him with guns.

"I have a constant headache still," said Badar. "That’s going to be there for a while. I was sucker-punched from the back with a gun."

Badar says he feels lucky to be alive. Although he doesn’t recommend it, Badar fought the three burglars back with kicking and screaming.

"I’m the luckiest man alive," said Badar. "They stomped on my face. I was strong enough to not give in. Then, they just grabbed my Rolex and chain."

In the City of Houston, at least 400 murders were reported in 2020. So far, the violence appears to be continuing this year. In the last week alone, we have reported on several shootings.

On Thursday, we spoke with Douglas Griffith about this issue. Griffith is the President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

"The citizens of Harris County deserve better than what they’re getting right now," said Griffith. "With all of this violence on the streets. We’ve got to do something with this revolving door we have in Harris County, letting violent offenders out on bond. A lot of the blame is being put on the pandemic. I just don’t believe that. They’re talking right now about releasing 2,000 people from the jail because of COVID concerns. I’m under the mindset of hey, how about not going to jail."

Beaten and bruised, Badar feels okay. The three burglars got away with his jewelry, but not his life. Now, he hopes they’re caught soon.

"Thanks for letting me live," said Badar. "We will get you."

"Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation," said a spokesperson from HPD. "Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app."