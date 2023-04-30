Man barricaded inside home in Harris County after call about welfare check
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are in northwest Houston after a man has barricaded himself inside a home.
Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the 9400 block of Vander Rock Drive. When they arrived deputies, found out a man was barricaded inside with a woman and was threatening her.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP
He eventually released the woman, but remained inside the home, officials say.
Harris County SWAT is said to be on their way to the scene. HCSO asks that you please avoid the area.