Man arrested trying to break into Humble homes, deputies say

By
Published  December 3, 2024 12:44pm CST
Humble
FOX 26 Houston
article

Burglary suspect trying to break into a home in the 3700 block of Arbor Trails Drive arrested by Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

HUMBLE, Texas -
A man who tried to break into a Humble home on Arbor Trails Dr. was found by the Harris County Constables hiding in another house he broke in to on Tuesday morning.

Just after 9:40 a.m., deputies were called about a man wearing a gray hoodie trying to break into a home. 

Neighbors were able to run off the suspect.

Less than an hour later, the Harris County Constables Office reported the suspected burglar was caught hiding in another home he broke into. The second house was a block away.

Deputies say the suspect surrendered once he heard Constable K9 "Rambo" was going to enter the home.

The name of the suspect was not released.

