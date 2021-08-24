Man arrested for torturing 3-week-old kitten to death in Harris Co.

article

One man has been charged after torturing a kitten to death, according to authorities.

David Arias is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals (torture), which is a felony.

Authorities were called out to the 8700 block of Cherie Grove Circle in northwest Houston late Saturday evening.

According to authorities, a three-week-old kitten had been buried in the backyard after it was tortured and strangled to death.

A release stated, "the connection between family violence and animal abuse is well documented."

"We know that about 60% of households experiencing domestic violence have children and pets in the home," said Jo Sullivan, LMSW, a licensed social worker who also serves as Chief Community and Development Officer at the Houston SPCA. "This type of animal abuse can easily escalate to people and domestic violence in the home," Sullivan added.

"We rely heavily on our community’s eyes and ears to report animal cruelty, in fact, it’s critical that it’s reported immediately, especially when it involves any degree of violence towards animals," said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA.

"When citizens step up to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse crimes are not acceptable and there will be serious consequences for harming an animal in Harris County," said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

You can report cruelty online at HoustonSPCA.org or call 713-869-SPCA