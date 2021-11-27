Man arrested for drunk driving crashes into Harris Co. constable patrol car

article

A man is behind bars Saturday after officials say he crashed into a patrol car in north Houston while driving intoxicated.

It happened on the city's north side in the 2200 block of FM 1960 a little after 2:45 a.m. That's when officials say Alberto Garcia, 29, was seen swerving in and out of traffic before crashing into a Harris Co. constable deputy's patrol car.

The 29-year-old was arrested and taken into custody at the Harris County Jail, where he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

