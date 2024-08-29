Man arrested and charged in murder Muna Pandey; GoFundMe set up for funeral costs

The Brief Bobby Singh Shah, 51, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Muna Pandey in her Houston apartment. The investigation began after Pandey was found dead in her apartment, leading to the release of surveillance footage that eventually identified Shah as the suspect. The Nepalese community in Houston is deeply affected by her tragic death. A GoFundMe account has been created to help Muna’s mother, Anita Pandey, travel from Nepal to Houston for her daughter's funeral and to support the final rituals, with the community rallying to ease her financial burden during this difficult time.



A 51-year-old man is in custody and charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Muna Pandey.

Bobby Singh Shah was apprehended on Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in northwest Houston, following a coordinated effort by HPD SWAT officers, the HPD Crime Reduction Unit, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bobby Singh Shah (Photo: Houston Police Department )

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Pandey, a nursing student and sales representative, was discovered deceased in her apartment at 6363 West Airport Boulevard on Monday evening (Aug. 26). She was found with multiple gunshot wounds after apartment staff received an anonymous tip and contacted authorities. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An initial investigation led to the release of a surveillance image showing a man exiting Pandey’s apartment two days before her body was found. Authorities later identified the suspect as Shah, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office filed a capital murder charge against him.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

In the wake of her death, a GoFundMe account has been established to assist Pandey’s mother, Anita, with travel expenses to Houston and funeral costs. The funds raised will help Anita, who is overseas, be present for her daughter’s final journey and ensure Muna receives a proper farewell.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As the investigation continues, no further details have been released by authorities.