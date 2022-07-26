Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 62-year-old in SE Houston

article

A 20-year-old man has been charged for a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

Rayveon Deanthony Williams is charged with capital murder for the death of a 62-year-old man.

Houston Police Department says the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Ledbetter St. around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

According to HPD, officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated a gold-colored Buick sedan circled the block several times prior to the shooting.

(Source: Houston Police Department)

The victim was on the side of the street with friends when they noticed the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle stopped nearby, and the victim walked to the Buick. The suspect got out of the driver's seat, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded his wallet.

HPD says that's when a struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim, took his wallet, and fled the scene.

The investigation led officers to identify Williams as the suspect.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for his role in the incident.