Man arrested after shooting, killing brother in Montgomery County, officials say

Officials are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in Montgomery County.

According to reports, on Friday morning around 3 a.m., Willis police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a shooting in the 700 block of Pine Circle Drive in Willis.

While on their way, deputies were told there was an altercation outside of ht home between two family members. Reports say 33-year-old Oscar Martinez shot his brother, Julio Martinez, 30, and drove away in a car.

Oscar Martinez (Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on Julio Martinez, but he died from his injuries.

Oscar Martinez was eventually found and arrested, officials say.

According to the MCSO, Oscar Martinez will be charged with murder and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

No other information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.