Aldine burglary suspect hospitalized after shootout, standoff involving Harris County deputies

The Brief Deputies were called about a burglar at a barbershop on Sellers Road. The suspects and deputies shot at each other before the suspect was arrested at a nearby home. Investigations are underway.



A man was arrested after authorities said he exchanged gunfire with deputies during an attempted burglary.

What we know:

The incident started at about 4 a.m. Saturday at a barbershop on Sellers Road near Hollyvale Drive.

According to Assistant Harris County Chief John Nanny, the shop owner called 911 after security cameras caught a burglar in the building.

Deputies went to the shop, started giving orders, and surrounded the facility.

Officials say the suspect went through the back door of the barbershop, saw the deputies, and started shooting at them. Three deputies fired back.

The suspect ran off and allegedly forced his way into a trailer home on Henry Road. A resident called 911, helping authorities find the suspect.

Some adults followed deputies' orders and left the home, but three children were said to be inside with the suspect. Deputies then went inside the home and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with pending charges, deputies said.

The suspect is expected to recover. No deputies were hurt.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Assist. Chief Nanny says the three deputies who shot at the suspect are being placed on paid leave during an internal investigation.

Here are the details provided about the involved deputies:

Two deputies are said to be 32 years old. The third is 23.

One has served with the sheriff's office for 10 years, one has served for five years, and the other is a trainee.

Bodycam footage of this incident is expected to be released within 45 days.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.