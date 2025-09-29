Man arrested after missing Montgomery County sentencing hearing for child sex abuse charge

article

The Brief Eric Matthews Dawson was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Court documents show he agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 30-year sentence. Court documents state that Dawson failed to appear at his sentencing hearing.



A man who failed to appear at his sentencing hearing in Montgomery County for a child sex abuse charge has been arrested, officials confirm.

Eric Matthews Dawson arrested

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirms that Eric Matthews Dawson was booked into the Polk County Jail on Sunday.

The backstory:

Dawson was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in Montgomery County.

Court records show that Dawson signed an agreement on Aug. 14 to plead guilty in exchange for a 30-year sentence.

Court records show a sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 16, but he did not appear.

According to court documents, Dawson was believed to have removed his ankle monitor and fled into Mexico.

However, he was taken into custody in Polk County, northeast of Montgomery County, authorities confirm.