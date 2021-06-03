Man allegedly seen taking rideshare vehicle to victim's house to assault them, deputies say

article

A manhunt is underway for a man involved in an assault case in Montgomery County, where officials say he was seen getting into a rideshare vehicle to the victim's home, where the assault occurred.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the assault happened in May 2021, when an unidentified man was seen getting into what seemed to be an Uber or Lyft car to the victim's home.

Deputies did not provide details as to the assault or the victim's condition but described the victim as Black, possibly in his 50s, standing at about 6'1" at about 250 lbs.

The unidentified suspect is said to have got in looked to be a white Nissan Altima or Sentry with a square blue light in the front windshield.

If you have any information on his identity, you're encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP and refer to case #21A153453.

