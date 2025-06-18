Man accused of recording woman in Houston brewery bathroom behind bars on immigration hold

The Brief A man accused of recording a woman in a bathroom last year is now behind bars. After a year-long investigation, the suspect is charged with invasive visual recording. The suspect is being held on an immigration violation.



Edrie G. Vierya, 40, is now behind bars in a Harris County jail, accused of sneaking into a women's restroom and attempting to record a woman in the stall last year.

A phone under the bathroom stall

Records say on July 22, 2024, Vierya snuck into the women's restroom of Bad Astronaut Brewery and tried to record a woman using the restroom on his phone by holding it under a stall door.

Drusilla Bilton says she is the victim in this case.

"I immediately screamed at the person," she said. "I ran out of the restroom and tried to chase that person down," she said.

Bilton spoke to us last year when this happened and security video shows Vierya running out of the bathroom that night.

"It was a very private moment that was no longer private," she said.

The bar manager, Tiare Austin, says she and her bartenders found Vierya's name on his tab and turned it over along with the video to the police in less than 24 hours.

"I immediately handed over his name, we did more on our part to find his social media and that was handed over immediately," she said.

Austin says the craft beer community is tight, and she quickly got the word out to other businesses in the area.

"I'm just glad they finally caught up to him," she said.

The arrest

Charging documents say police had Vieyra's name and the video in July 2024. He was charged on June 13, 2025. Police say the investigation was active that entire time while police were working to build a viable case.

Bilton says she grateful for the work they've done, saying they communicated with her throughout the process.

"Houston Police Department were very kind," she said.

Records show Vierya was arrested on June 17 and an immigration hold was placed on him due to an immigration violation. Records say he is a Mexican national.

Bilton says she hopes anyone with a similar experience feels encouraged to speak out and allow the police to do their work.

"Don't be afraid. Whether you're a boy, girl, man or woman, it's a violation. It should not happen. Speak up," she said.

Vierya is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom. He is being held on an immigration violation hold as well as a $15,000 bond.