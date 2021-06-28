Man accused of shooting ex-wife at home in northwest Harris County

article

A man accused of shooting his ex-wife at a home in northwest Harris County has been arrested, authorities say.

Aaron B. Wright is charged with aggravated assault. He is in the Harris County Jail.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning in the 9800 block of Memorial Crossing.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman was shot, and the suspect fled the scene. The woman was reported to be in stable condition.

A search was conducted in the early morning hours, but the suspect wasn’t immediately located. A few hours later, the sheriff said the man had been located.

No other occupants in the home were injured.

