A man was arrested in Dallas in relation to a murder in Bay City, reports say.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Robby L. Williams was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by a task force. Williams is accused of killing Lakienta Smith of Bay City on Saturday in the 3200 block of JP Davis in Matagorda County.

Williams's arrest was a combined effort between several agencies. Bay City detectives were working closely with Texas Rangers as well as a fugitive apprehension task force from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials say.

According to Bay City Texas PD, a little before 4:30 pm. on Saturday, officers responded to the 3200 block of JP Davis Avenue in reference to a 911 hangup. Before they arrived, dispatch told them they were able to make contact with someone before trying to call the number back.

The person they talked to told dispatch of a disturbance at the location before hanging up again, reports say.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered what appeared to be blood in the area. Officials say they checked the area and were unable to find a victim or anyone else at the location.

Bay City PD says officials received information that someone was possibly killed at the location and the suspect probably drove off in a black Mitsubishi.

Matagorda County Sheriff's Office was notified of the possible homicide and told by Bay City dispatch to look out for the possible suspect vehicle, reports say.

The scene was reportedly turned over to detectives and officers continued looking for a victim.

On April 2, at around 5 p.m. Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body in the area of FM 2611 and County Road 275. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the person, later identified as the victim from Saturday.

Officials say they were able to identify Williams as the suspect, get a warrant for his arrest and send out the information to agencies where Williams was believed to be staying.

He was taken to a Dallas-Fort Worth area jail on a murder warrant until he can be taken back to Matagorda County.