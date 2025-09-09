Man accused of fatally shooting uncle in west Houston

article

A man has been arrested after the fatal shooting of his uncle late last month.

Man accused of shooting uncle

What we know:

The incident happened on Aug. 26 in the 8300 block of West Bellfort around 6:50 p.m., according to Houston PD.

The suspect has been identified as Jacque Jamar Malveaux, 41. He was arrested on a charge of murder on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Shawn Malveaux, 52. He's been identified as the suspect's uncle.

Shawn Malveaux was found dead on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect was described to police and said to have fled on foot. Jacque Malveax was later found and arrested.

What we don't know:

A motive was not included in Tuesday's release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.