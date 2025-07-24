Man accused of attempted sexual assault on The Woodlands walking trail

The Brief A man has been charged with attempted sexual assault. The sheriff's office says he pushed a woman down on a walking trail in The Woodlands and exposed himself. Authorities are searching for any other potential victims.



A man is accused of attempted sexual assault on a walking trail in The Woodlands, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Man charged with attempted sexual assault

Marlon Montenegro Borges (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Marlon Montenegro Borges, 24, has been charged with attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and has an ICE detainer.

The backstory:

Authorities say the incident occurred on July 17. Borges allegedly pushed a woman down on a public walking trail and exposed himself.

A nearby resident provided the suspect’s vehicle description to deputies, helping to identify him, the sheriff’s office says.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on July 22.

Deputies seek potential victims

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for any other potential victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about similar incidents involving the suspect can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (281)297-6565 and reference case #25A215386.

What they're saying:

"Your voice may help identify additional victims and prevent future harm," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our community and bringing justice to those affected by violent crimes. As part of our ongoing efforts to empower and protect residents, we also encourage the public to learn more about our Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) program, which offers practical self-defense training for women. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.mctxsheriff.org."