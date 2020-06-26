Expand / Collapse search

Man, 78, who was reported missing from Fort Bend Co. has been located

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help to find missing person James Craven, 78. (Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing Friday morning has been located.

The sheriff’s office asked the public for help to locate 78-year-old James Craven, who had last been seen in the Pecan Grove area around 3 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a tan zip-up style jacket, a purple polo shirt, a "Vietnam Memorial Fund" baseball cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said Craven had been located.