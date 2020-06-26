Man, 78, who was reported missing from Fort Bend Co. has been located

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing Friday morning has been located.

The sheriff’s office asked the public for help to locate 78-year-old James Craven, who had last been seen in the Pecan Grove area around 3 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a tan zip-up style jacket, a purple polo shirt, a "Vietnam Memorial Fund" baseball cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said Craven had been located.