Man, 20, shot in the chest multiple times in northwest Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man on Monday night.

Deputies responded to 14300 block of Wunderlich Drive around 9 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting, but a victim was not at the scene.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

While at the scene on Wunderlich, they got a call about an unresponsive man who arrived at a nearby urgent care facility by private vehicle.

Authorities say he had been shot in the chest multiple times and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Deputies went to the urgent care facility and determined the man was related to the disturbance at the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office says the man had been in a "fight disturbance" with an unidentified male before the shooting.

Authorities say the motive for the shooting is not known at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).