Man, 19, charged with murder in deadly shooting of mother in Fort Bend County

article

Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of his mother at a home in Fort Bend County.

Herald Monono, 19, is charged with murder. He was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and has a $250,000 bond.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 18100 block of Emerybrook Court around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside of the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 47-year-old Yolanda Royston.

Advertisement

Shortly after the shooting, a description of the suspect’s vehicle was sent out. Authorities say the Alvin Police Department located the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says it was learned during the investigation that the victim and suspect were mother and son.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

"Resorting to this level of family violence will never solve problems," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our hearts go out to the family and neighbors who have been affected by this tragedy."

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS