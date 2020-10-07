Expand / Collapse search
Man, 12-year-old son shot while walking in Houston apartment complex

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Police say a man and his 12-year-old son were shot while walking inside of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 10100 block of Forum Park Drive.

According to police, the 45-year-old man and his son were walking inside the complex when someone fired shots from inside a vehicle that was on a side street near the complex.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The suspect vehicle is described only as a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

