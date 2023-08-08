Mambo Seafood- HRW

All ten Mambo Seafood locations are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year, offering a $25 2-course lunch or a $39 3- course dinner. Vice President VP Mansolo Arroyo shows Ruben and Katie some of the menu items.

Gulfgate - 6945 Gulf Freeway

Airline - 6101 Airline

Hillcroft - 6697 Hillcroft

I-10 Federal - 12333 East Freeway

Fairbanks - 13485 Northwest Freeway

Spring Branch - 10002 Long Point Drive

Edgebrook - 10402 Gulf Freeway

Aldine - 10810 North Freeway

Southwest - 9370 W. Sam Houston

Katy - 20210 Katy Freeway

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest single contributor to the Houston Food Bank

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

