Making a disaster plan for your pets ahead of storms

Alejandra Peimbert, with the Houston Humane Society says, the best thing to do if you are unable to take your pet with you or can’t find accommodations during a major storm or hurricane is to temporarily surrender your animal.

“A lot of shelter or evacuation sites do accept pets.. we definitely want to keep families united. Last resort, please contact us and come to the humane society of Houston, says Peimbert, Houston Human Society.

The Houston Human Society tells FOX 26, animal shelters along the coast are already ready, reaching out to them in hopes to move their animals a little further inland.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

As we gear up and are eyeing these tropical storms so are these shelters.

Julie Kuenstle, with Houston SPCA saying this weekend would be a good time to get your pet’s “to-go-bag” ready.

Advertisement

The animal rescue and protection organization wants to take this opportunity to remind residents how critical it is to be ‘pet ready’ by making a portable pet disaster kit including food, water, medication, and vaccination records.

Click here for the Houston SPCA's checklist.

Kuenstle also recommends having a crate on stand-by with your name and emergency contact information clearly visible, and that your pet’s microchip is up to date.

“Make sure that the info is up to date… we reunited a lot of pets during Hurricane Harvey because of that microchip.”

RELATED: How to be financially prepared for a storm

RELATED: Texans urged to monitor weather as tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast

The SPCA also deals with livestock they are already moving their animals north and to higher ground.

The organization suggests others prepare as well.

DETAILS: TS Laura, TD 14 pose potential hurricane threat to U.S. Gulf Coast