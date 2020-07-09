Major road work scheduled on I-610 starting Friday night 

article

We have a traffic alert for Houston drivers for this weekend.



According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all main lanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed starting on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 13 at 5 a.m.



Officials said all traffic will be detoured to the frontage road to re-enter the main lanes after the closure.



Also, the I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway, northbound and southbound connector, and the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector to I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed starting on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 13 at 5 a.m.



TxDOT said crews will be continuing to work on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound.



The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.



Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider alternate routes during the construction. Drivers should obey all traffic signs and watch for workers in the construction area.

