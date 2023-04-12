A major crash involving an 18-wheeler shutdown a Houston highway on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop at Crestmont.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Several eastbound lanes were shutdown, and traffic was backed up for miles. The crash cleared around 7 a.m.

According to Houston Transtar, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.