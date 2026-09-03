Lockdown lifted at Magnolia schools after teacher reportedly confused thunder as gunshot
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Schools in Magnolia went into lockdown on Thursday after a weather-related misunderstanding led to a 911 call, according to the district.
Magnolia: Weather confusion leads to lockdown
What they're saying:
According to Magnolia ISD, a teacher at Willie Williams Elementary was not aware of a thunderstorm that was moving into the area.
The teacher reportedly heard thunder and mistook it for a gunshot. The teacher then called 911.
Police responded to the call, prompting "several" schools to go into lockdown.
The district says there were no gunshots, and no student or employee was threatened.
The lockdowns have since been lifted.
The Source: Magnolia ISD