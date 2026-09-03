Lockdown lifted at Magnolia schools after teacher reportedly confused thunder as gunshot

The Brief A Magnolia teacher was allegedly unaware of a storm moving through the area on Thursday. The teacher reportedly called 911 after hearing thunder and mistaking it for a gunshot. The district says there were no gunshots, and no student or employee was threatened.



Schools in Magnolia went into lockdown on Thursday after a weather-related misunderstanding led to a 911 call, according to the district.

Magnolia: Weather confusion leads to lockdown

What they're saying:

According to Magnolia ISD, a teacher at Willie Williams Elementary was not aware of a thunderstorm that was moving into the area.

The teacher reportedly heard thunder and mistook it for a gunshot. The teacher then called 911.

Police responded to the call, prompting "several" schools to go into lockdown.

The district says there were no gunshots, and no student or employee was threatened.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.