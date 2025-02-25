Off-duty, retired Houston police officers involved in Magnolia shooting
MAGNOLIA, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving an off-duty Houston police officer and a retired police officer in Magnolia, authorities say.
Off-duty, retired officers involved in shooting
What we know:
Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 15000 block of Knotty Oaks and found that a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that an unknown man had shown up at the house and refused to leave, so the homeowner – feeling threatened—called her father and neighbor for help.
The sheriff’s office says her father is a retired HPD officer and the neighbor was an off-duty HPD officer. During the encounter, they ended up shooting the suspect due to "ongoing threats," MCSO says.
The deputies and homeowners provided aid to the wounded man until he was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the wounded man’s identity. His condition is not known at this time. It’s also still unclear why he was at the home.
The neighbor and the father also have not been identified. It's not clear if one or both of them fired at the man.
Multiple agencies investigating
What's next:
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, crime scene investigators, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Houston Police Department are investigating the incident.
The Source: The information in this article is from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.