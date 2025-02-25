The Brief A man was shot at a home in Magnolia on Monday night and was taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office says the homeowner called her neighbor – an off-duty officer – and her dad – a retired officer – for help because the man had shown up and refused to leave. They ended up shooting the man during the encounter, the sheriff's office says.



A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving an off-duty Houston police officer and a retired police officer in Magnolia, authorities say.

Off-duty, retired officers involved in shooting

What we know:

Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 15000 block of Knotty Oaks and found that a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that an unknown man had shown up at the house and refused to leave, so the homeowner – feeling threatened—called her father and neighbor for help.

The sheriff’s office says her father is a retired HPD officer and the neighbor was an off-duty HPD officer. During the encounter, they ended up shooting the suspect due to "ongoing threats," MCSO says.

The deputies and homeowners provided aid to the wounded man until he was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the wounded man’s identity. His condition is not known at this time. It’s also still unclear why he was at the home.

The neighbor and the father also have not been identified. It's not clear if one or both of them fired at the man.

Multiple agencies investigating

What's next:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, crime scene investigators, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Houston Police Department are investigating the incident.