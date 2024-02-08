Magnolia fire truck involved in crash, 5 taken to hospital

A Magnolia Fire Department fire truck was involved in an accident in Montgomery County.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred on FM 1774 and FM 149 between the Magnolia FD truck and a car.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Courtesy of Magnolia Fire Department

Four firefighters and one other person were taken to a hospital in Tomball in stable condition, but no one was seriously injured.

The accident is still under investigation.