Magnolia Fire Department searching for missing person in the water
MAGNOLIA, Texas - The Magnolia Fire Department is on the scene investigating following a report of a missing person in the water.
Search underway in Magnolia for missing person in the water
What we know:
Officials said they're currently located in the area of Woodtrace and Highland.
Authorities stated multiple units are on location as well as a dive team.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area while they are on the scene conducting their search.
What we don't know:
It's unclear the age of the person who is reportedly missing.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Magnolia Fire Department