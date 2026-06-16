Magnolia Fire Department searching for missing person in the water

The Brief The Magnolia Fire Department is on the scene investigating following a report of a missing person in the water. Officials said they're currently located in the area of Woodtrace and Highland. Authorities stated multiple units are on location as well as a dive team.



The Magnolia Fire Department is on the scene investigating following a report of a missing person in the water.

Search underway in Magnolia for missing person in the water

What we know:

Officials said they're currently located in the area of Woodtrace and Highland.

Authorities stated multiple units are on location as well as a dive team.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while they are on the scene conducting their search.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the age of the person who is reportedly missing.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.