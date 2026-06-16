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Magnolia Fire Department searching for missing person in the water

By
FOX 26 Houston
Magnolia
Published June 16, 2026 8:33 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 8:33 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Magnolia Fire Department is on the scene investigating following a report of a missing person in the water. 
    • Officials said they're currently located in the area of Woodtrace and Highland. 
    • Authorities stated multiple units are on location as well as a dive team. 

MAGNOLIA, Texas - The Magnolia Fire Department is on the scene investigating following a report of a missing person in the water. 

Search underway in Magnolia for missing person in the water

What we know:

Officials said they're currently located in the area of Woodtrace and Highland. 

Authorities stated multiple units are on location as well as a dive team. 

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while they are on the scene conducting their search. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear the age of the person who is reportedly missing. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Magnolia Fire Department

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