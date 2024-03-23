Magnolia police say two men were arrested on Friday night for stealing from a cell tower.

A caller reported the theft near SH 249 and FM 1486 and stated that two males – who had a U-Haul – were stealing copper.

Police say an officer located the U-Haul on SH 249, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop on it near Woodtrace.

According to police, the two men were found to have been stealing from the cell tower and were arrested for felony theft.

Their names have not been released.