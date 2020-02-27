Expand / Collapse search

Madison High School placed on lockdown due to suspicious activity

HOUSTON - James Madison High School has been placed under lockdown on Thursday due to reports of suspicious activity in the area.

Houston ISD released the following statement on Thursday afternoon: 

"The Madison High School campus has been temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate suspicious activity in the area. Our students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day continues."

This is a developing story.

