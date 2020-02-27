Madison High School placed on lockdown due to suspicious activity
HOUSTON - James Madison High School has been placed under lockdown on Thursday due to reports of suspicious activity in the area.
Houston ISD released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:
"The Madison High School campus has been temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate suspicious activity in the area. Our students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day continues."
This is a developing story.