Madison High School students walk out after new cell phone policy

Some Houston ISD Madison High School students staged a walkout on Monday morning after a new cell phone policy went into effect.

Last week, the school announced that students would no longer be allowed to use their cell phones at any time in the school building starting this week.

Students who bring a phone now have to turn it in to the front office when they arrive and can pick it back up at dismissal.

In a letter to parents, Madison High School Principal Contreras said cell phones have been at the center of fights that have broken out at the school.

However, following the policy announcement, the principal said some students who were angry about the policy caused disruptions on the campus and prompted a lockdown on Friday.