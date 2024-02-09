Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar and is an important Chinese holiday.

This year's celebration will be on Feb. 10 and with 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, many Houstonians are preparing for bold and exciting events around the city.

Here are some of the celebrations you can attend around the city:

Texas Lunar Festival

Hosted by the ITC Cultural and Education Foundation and other organizations, this festival will have performances throughout the night from the community.

When: February 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Alief Career Center, 12160 Richmond Ave.

Lunar Night Market

Who doesn't love a nighttime market? The Lunar Night Market is free to attend and will be something you don't want to miss with lion dancing, traditional games, music, and more!

When: Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Location: Bravery Chef Hall, 409 Travis St.

2024 Pearland Lunar New Year Gala

Enjoy live performances such as lion and dragon dancing, Chinese Instrumental Music, Chinese Opera, Chinese Folk Dance, and more! Tickets cost between $5 and $10. Tickets range from $5 to $10. Click here for more information.

When: Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Pearland Junior High West, 2337 North Galveston Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581

Lunar New Year at Discovery Green

This Lunar New Year celebration at Discovery Green will have so much to enjoy! Attendees can see Lee’s Golden Dragon and other performances. There will also be crafts and food vendors and you can even skate at the rink before or after Super Skate Sunday for $8. Click here for more information

When: Feb. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Otaku’s Lunar New Year Food and Anime Festival

The Otaku Lunar Festival will have more than 100 vendors at Karbach Brewing with gourmet foods, lion dances, anime cosplay, artists, a sumo tournament, and more!

When: Feb. 10 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach Street, Houston, TX 77092