LULAC honors Astros second baseman Jose Altuve with presidential medal

LULAC proudly recognized the remarkable career and character of Houston Astros' superstar, José Carlos Altuve, with the prestigious Presidential Medal for Outstanding Professional Athlete and Role Model.

The presentation of the esteemed award took place at a special ceremony held at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday night. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia had the honor of bestowing this accolade upon Altuve, an athlete who has not only captured the hearts of sports enthusiasts but also serves as an inspiration to countless Latino youths.

Dr. Sergio Lira, former Houston ISD school board member and a prominent leader within LULAC, shared his thoughts on the significance of this recognition: "Standing on the field with a sports giant is quite a personal experience, which I proudly accept on behalf of all the young people Jose inspires with his amazing feats. His example encourages us to continue believing in and mentoring the next generation of Latino youths who, like him, dream to achieve."

"José Altuve's impact reaches far beyond the baseball diamond," says Garcia. "He serves as an inspiration to countless young Latinos who aspire to greatness. His dedication to his craft, unwavering work ethic, and commitment to community involvement make him a role model in every sense of the word. LULAC is proud to call him familia," added Garcia.