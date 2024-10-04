Houston father sentenced to life for killing, sexually assaulting infant daughter

The Brief Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder for the death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason. An autopsy revealed Mason had been suffocated, bound, and sexually assaulted, officials say.



Houston man Luis Luna, who was found guilty of capital murder for sexually assaulting and killing his 8-month-old daughter, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

The 27-year-old was found convicted for the brutal 2020 killing of his daughter, Savayah Mason after a 10-day trial.

Harris County law enforcement responded to Luna’s apartment in the Alief area after reports the infant was not breathing. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed Mason had been suffocated, with marks on her neck indicating she had been bound. The autopsy also confirmed evidence of sexual assault.

"This baby couldn’t walk or talk, and she should have been with someone who kept her safe, but instead he abused that trust," Ogg said. "Children are the most vulnerable victims in our community, and the people who hurt them often try to escape accountability — that is why we have specialized prosecutors working in the Child Fatality Section."

Assistant District Attorneys Edward A. Appelbaum and Sara Delgado prosecuted the case, which was described as "one of the most horrific acts of violence imaginable."