The Brief A "process upset" was reported at Lubrizol in Deer Park. Officials said there was no threat to the community. Lubrizol Deer Park was reportedly completed mitigation efforts.



Operations are resuming as normal at Lubrizol Deer Park after a "process upset" on Tuesday morning, officials say.

What we know:

The City of Deer Park reported a process upset at the facility at 41 Tidal Road on Monday morning but said there was no threat to the community.

City officials said Harris County Pollution Control detected minor traces of chlorine outside the facility’s fence line during the incident but said it was not a cause for concern to the surrounding community.

Timeline:

Lubrizol first reported the incident around 10 a.m., noting that emergency vehicles, odor and activity may be noticeable to the community as they responded to the incident.

Around 11:17, the facility said it was downgrading the incident to Level 2 and no further impact was expected to the community. Deer Park officials said Lubrizol was working to mitigate the issue by installing specialized equipment.

At 12:15 p.m., Deer Park said Lubrizol had completed mitigation efforts and operations were resuming as normal. The incident was downgraded to a Level 1.

What we don't know:

No other information about the incident has been shared.