Houston-bound flight diverted to San Antonio after battery starts smoking

The Brief A United flight, operated by Mesa Airlines, was diverted to San Antonio after a passenger's battery had started smoking on board. The flight was scheduled to land in Houston after leaving Lubbock. A recovery flight is being organized to get passengers to their destination.



A United flight from Lubbock to Houston had to be diverted to San Antonio on Wednesday morning after an incident on board.

Flight diverted for smoking battery

What we know:

Mesa Airlines operated the flight and gave a statement to FOX 26, stating a passenger's battery had begun smoking during the flight.

The battery was placed in a containment bag out of precaution and the flight was diverted to San Antonio.

Mesa Airlines says the plane reached the gate without incident. A recovery flight is being organized to get passengers to their destination.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in Houston at 11:07 a.m.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported when the passengers' new flight will arrive in Houston.