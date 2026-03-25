Houston-bound flight diverted to San Antonio after battery starts smoking
HOUSTON - A United flight from Lubbock to Houston had to be diverted to San Antonio on Wednesday morning after an incident on board.
Flight diverted for smoking battery
What we know:
Mesa Airlines operated the flight and gave a statement to FOX 26, stating a passenger's battery had begun smoking during the flight.
The battery was placed in a containment bag out of precaution and the flight was diverted to San Antonio.
Mesa Airlines says the plane reached the gate without incident. A recovery flight is being organized to get passengers to their destination.
The flight was scheduled to arrive in Houston at 11:07 a.m.
What we don't know:
It has not been reported when the passengers' new flight will arrive in Houston.
The Source: Information gathered from Flightradar23.com and a statement from Mesa Airlines.