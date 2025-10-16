Lubbock 6-year-old with rare brain tumor saved by UTHealth Houston surgeons

The Brief A young boy from Lubbock was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. Doctors in their hometown of Lubbock deemed the tumor inoperable, but his mother sought a second opinion. Surgeons at UTHealth Houston successfully removed the tumor, saving his life.



Witten Daniel, a 6-year-old from Lubbock, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in April called a brain stem cavernoma.

When he was given little hope for survival, his mother started searching for help. An online search led her to a specialist at UTHealth Houston, Dr. Jacques Morcos, who had experience removing the brain tumor that many other specialists thought was impossible. Houston doctors arranged a medical plane to fly the family from Lubbock to Houston and Witten quickly underwent surgery at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Witten's mother searches for medical help

Six months ago, Witten's flu-like symptoms escalated, leading to a diagnosis of a brain tumor. After doctors in Lubbock said it was inoperable, his mother contacted Dr. Jacques Morcos at UTHealth Houston, who agreed to perform the surgery.

The backstory:

A brain stem cavernoma is an abnormal cluster of blood vessels that develop in the brainstem, which is the lower part of the brain connecting to the spinal cord. Witten's mother, Casey Daniel, refused to accept the first grim prognosis.

The plan in Lubbock was to send her son home on a ventilator and with a feeding tube. They were offered physical therapy to try to restore some of Witten's movements, but he was partially paralyzed at the time.

His family felt leaving the tumor in would make recovery impossible.

What they're saying:

"An article, written by Dr. Jacques Morcos popped up, and the title was... 'Inoperable is a Relative Term for Brain Stem Cavernomas'. I emailed Dr. Morcos and he immediately responded. They put us on a Med Vac plane to Houston and successfully pulled off the surgery. Dr. Marcos and surgeon Dr. Manish Shah are absolutely our heroes. We thank God every day for both of them," says Casey Daniel.

"This was definitely doable, a critical location, but definitely doable. It's no disrespect to their local medical team at all. Sometimes you don't know what you don't know, and you have to get second opinions, particularly when it's a critical decision like this: do I let my six-year-old child be quadriplegic on a ventilator, or do I keep digging? I'm glad she kept digging. Now, I wish every case was curable, like his, but you absolutely need to try," states Dr. Jacques Morcos, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at UTHealth Houston.

"It was very smooth. There wasn't a lot of bleeding. The lesion came out very well, with Dr. Marcos's hands and it was great to work with him. It's nice to have one of the world's most famous neurosurgeons as our leader," says Dr. Manish Shah, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery with UTHealth Houston.

Operating on Witten's brain stem cavernoma

Witten was one of the few children diagnosed with a brain stem cavernoma, a rare condition that can lead to seizures, stroke, and death.

Why you should care:

This story highlights the importance of seeking second opinions and the advancements in medical technology that can turn dire situations around.

The successful surgery underscores the importance of specialized medical care and the potential for recovery, even in seemingly hopeless situations.

What's next:

Dr. Marcos believes that Witten is cured and will go on to lead a normal, healthy life. He's back to enjoying his favorite activities, including playing baseball. One of the only things he's not allowed to do right now is jump on a trampoline, and he's looking forward to the day he gets to do that again.

What you can do:

If faced with a serious medical diagnosis, consider seeking multiple opinions and researching specialists who may offer alternative solutions.

Local perspective:

The story has brought attention to the medical expertise available in Houston, encouraging families to seek specialized care when needed.

Dig deeper:

