Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: "Democrats, Republicans, Independents, we're all in this together"

What was planned to be an abbreviated session of the Texas Senate today, stretched a little longer as several senators took the floor to talk about the coronavirus vaccination process in Texas.

Senator Menendez (D - District 26) started the conversation by praising the Lt. Governor for a letter sent to the state's Expert Vaccination Allocation Panel. Menendez also expressed his concern for senior constituents not living in nursing homes.

Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R- District 18) brought up the difficulties many counties are experiencing with vaccine registration portals.

The conversation on the floor continued, as other senators discussed issues of technology and mobility. The session ended with the Lt. Governor speaking to the public reassuring Texans that the work continues to keep Texans healthy and safe.