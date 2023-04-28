LPGA legends, including Annika Sorenstam, in The Woodlands for “Greats of Golf" and Insperity Invitational

Some of the most famous names in professional golf history are in The Woodlands to participate in the Folds of Honor "Greats of Golf" 9 hole tournament.

The event is held during the Insperity Invitational, which is underway at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course.

Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Juli Inkster and Pat Bradley are representing the LPGA on Saturday.

They will be on teams of four playing alongside names, like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Annika’s team won "Greats of Golf" last year.

The 10-time major championship winner discussed how she appreciates playing golf with so many players she watched when she was young.

"To play with players that I have looked up to since I was a little girl, it's a dream come true to me too," stated Sorenstam. "To walk the fairways with Nicklaus or Gary Player, Dave Stockton or Hale Irwin, I mean the list goes on. Lee Trevino is really fun and just to listen to their story is super entertaining."

Juli Inkster, who achieved a Career Grand Slam on the LPGA Tour, said this event means a lot to her.

"I looked up to (Jack) Nicklaus and Lee Trevino and just now having lunch in the same room as them! My dad was a huge Nicklaus fan and (Tom) Watson fan and it just inspired me to start playing some golf."

On Friday, the women were participating in a private pro-am at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Nancy Lopez dominated the LPGA tour from the late 1970’a to the late 1980’s and her game still appeared to be very sharp after she blasted a drive down the middle of the fairway.

"I don’t hit iy as far as I use to, but I still have pretty good tempo," stated Lopez as she laughed.

On Sunday after the final group tees off at the Insperity Invitational, Annika is hosting her "Share My Passion" golf clinic for junior girl golfers.

"We get the range, and we hang out and spend time together, having a lot of fun," said Annika. "It's a way to introduce them to the game, but like I said, for girls to meet other girls."

The day will include a healthy lunch, followed by golf instruction taught by Annika.

Annika offered up some golf tips in this exclusive FOX 26 Interview with Anchor Caroline Collins.

The Insperity Invitational is free to attend for all general admission this weekend.

