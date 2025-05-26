Missing person: Loved ones of 32-year-old man say they haven't seen him in almost a month, fearing the worst
CLEVELAND, Texas - According to Liberty County Sheriff's Deputies, Steven Marlow was last seen on May 4 leaving a friend's house in Cleveland.
Search for Steven Marlow: Loved ones need your help finding him
What they're saying:
"He's somebody's family, he's very important to a lot of people," said Steven's brother, Hunter Marlow, who describes him as a career criminal trying to turn his life around.
"He was trying to get back in the right path, so he could raise his kid," said Hunter.
"There were some messages sent from his phone which were a little concerning," Hunter said. "Apparently, there was also a fight that had occurred."
What you can do:
The passing of time is concerning to Steven's brother, who said he's hoping people who know anything will contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Marlow's brother about what happened.