Love triangle leaves Spring man dead, legal wife speaks

A love triangle leaves a Spring man dead and officials investigating. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a woman, Karin Stewart, advised responding deputies that she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.

Through surveillance video, FOX 26 has learned the other woman was with the victim, James Hargrove, at the time.

Stewart is now in jail charged with felony murder. Her bond as been set at $75,000.

The love triangle is still unfolding as investigators learn more. Stewart claimed James was his husband, but officials learned, she was possibly a girlfriend.

The story deepens after his legal wife, Sandra Hargrove, reached out to us. She tells us, she and James are married, but separated.

"I got the call that my husband has been shot, they took him to Houston, and he didn’t make it," said Sandra. "It’s very hard to believe, we’ve been married for 14 years."

The wife tells us she is in disbelief. She says, they’ve been separated since November, and she was unaware of the other women.

"I’ve never met the person, my knowledge is that she’s the caregiver," said Sandra.

Sandra tell us they still spoke every other day, and he was her best friend.

"I haven’t really seen him since my nephews wedding, but I talk to him every other day," said Sandra. "He just recovered from COVID. He had been in hospital, he couldn't walk and suffered two heart attacks along with a stroke, it’s very disheartening."