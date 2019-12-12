Love at first dance? FOX series 'Flirty Dancing' combines dating with choreography for ultimate blind date

A new dating show coming to FOX combines the elements of a blind date with performance in order to test the romantic chemistry between strangers.

Hosted by actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, “Flirty Dancing” offers a unique premise where complete strangers are taught half of a dance routine, and then meet for the first time on a blind date to dance together — without saying a word.

The series is based off of the hit U.K. series of the same name. But in the U.S. adaptation, singles perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they share the strongest connection.

In FOX’s new “Flirty Dancing,” singles perform a choreographed dance with two potential love interests before choosing one based on connection. (Photo credit: FOX)

“I have found love dancing. I have expressed love dancing,” Dewan said, who will play matchmaker on the show. “I think it’s because it allows you to connect in ways that your mind can’t.”

Dewan started her career as a backup dancer to Janet Jackson and has worked with several artists on stage. She later rose to fame after starring in the 2006 film “Step Up,” among other film and television roles, and is the former host of “World of Dance.”

“Flirty Dancing” gets right down to the basics, with the participants not knowing each other’s names, what they do or where they come from.

“‘Flirty Dancing’ is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FOX Entertainment. “It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries.”

Some notable choreographers have been selected for the show, including two-time “Dancing with the Stars” winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, as well as Tyce Diorio and Travis Wall — both who have appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The new series “Flirty Dancing” premieres Sunday, Dec. 29 on FOX.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.