A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $6.25 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on August 30 was purchased at a Kroger grocery store in Pearland.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive more than $3.5 million dollars before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, nearly 44,000 Lotto Texas tickets, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,661 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, September 2 stands at an estimated $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from 1 to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.