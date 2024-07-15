BARC is warning of scammers taking advantage of lost pet owners during Beryl recovery.

They say they've gotten reports from people who have lost pets - saying they got a call from BARC and were asked to make payment over the phone for vet expenses.

"Barc will never ask to render any services for payment over the phone," said Cory Stottlemeyer, Director of Communications BARC.

It seems BARC isn't the only entity being impersonated to scam lost pet owners.

Didi says he dog Campeon ran off Sunday and since she posted his info online, she's gotten multiple texts saying her dog has been found.

"They said it's animal control, 'Captain Van-Hook' or something, and they said they need to send you a 6 digit verification code," she said.

She says she realized these weren't real inquiries and didn't play into the role.

"It's horrible I got so excited when the first text came in," She said. "How messed up are people that they're taking advantage of people who are just trying to find their dog."

If your pet is lost, follow these steps that BARC recommends and check this page to see if your animal has been posted.

If you have any information about Campeon you can call Didi at 713-213-3092, she is offering $200 for the return of her fur-baby.