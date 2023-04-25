Lori Vallow murder trial day 15: Sister of 'Doomsday mom' testifies

Week four of the Lori Vallow murder trial is underway in Idaho.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

On Monday, authorities detailed phone records from Vallow, saying her account was associated with 18 devices. Investigators also went through Vallow's iCloud account, which they say helped them determine when J.J. and Tylee were last seen alive.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

Lori's sister testified in court

On April 25, Lori's sister, Summer Shiflet, took the stand to testify, telling the court that she believed Lori's kids were safe, as law enforcement was searching for the two.

By June 2020, however, Shiflet said the trust she had in Lori was broken.

"I know they found Tylee buried in a pet cemetery, and JJ buried in Chad’s backyard," said Shiflet "We don’t understand how that happened."

The following conversation erupted on June 24, 2020, just two weeks after Idaho authorities and the FBI found the remains of JJ and Tylee on the property of Chad Daybell:

"I can’t talk about it," said Lori.

"I don’t know what to say, Lori. You know how much I love you and Alex, and this makes me sick to my stomach. I didn’t think you would let anything happen to the kids. We're thrown away like garbage," said Shiflet. "It’s too painful."

"Do you think I let that happen?" Lori asked.

"Yes, I do," Shiflet replied.

During the call, Shiflet tells :ori she would have taken care of the kids if needed. Lori defended herself, saying Shiflet has only seen ‘what’s on TV,’ and that no one has seen Lori crying on the floor.

"There is nothing OK about this. Nothing," said Shiflet. "If you think it’s OK, [Lori], you have been greatly deceived, if you think is OK."

"Nothing about this is OK, Summer," Lori replied.

"I am telling you because I love you with all my heart. Please consider that Chad has lied and been deceived, and you have been deceived, and this is not what you think it is. There is nothing OK about killing children. Nothing. And even if you didn’t kill them and Alex didn’t kill them and Chad didn’t kill them, you threw them away like garbage! In a pet cemetery!" Shiflet said.

During cross examination, the defense asked Shiflet if she believed Lori changed after meeting Daybell.

Shiflet said yes.

