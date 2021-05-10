Loose tiger spotted in west Houston neighborhood

An encounter with a tiger in a west Houston neighborhood was caught on video Sunday.

The incident occurred on Ivy Wall Drive near Riverlace Drive.

A Waller County deputy reported that several neighbors notified him about a tiger on the loose, and he found the tiger lying in the grass in front of a home.

Video shows the deputy with his pistol drawn as the tiger walks toward him. He says he was trying to protect the community.

Another person is seen in the video grabbing the tiger and leading it into a home.

Houston police responded to the scene, but someone had reportedly already loaded the tiger into a car and left the scene.

