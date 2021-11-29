Looking for Texas Christmas vacation? You can find one at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston

If you’re looking for a Texas Christmas vacation, no need to hop on a plane, the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston is right down the street. It appears on many 2021 lists as one of the best Christmas hotels in the state.

From the moment you walk into the lobby, your holiday experience begins. They are celebrating their 20th anniversary of Festival of Lights, which stretch over a mile long with more than 2 million lights.

That is just the beginning. There is a Rudolph 4D experience, an Arctic slide, train rides, S’mores, a four-story-tall dancing tree of light, pictures with Santa, Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show & even evening boat cruises.

Room rates begin at $149 per night.

