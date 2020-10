One of the best things about the Halloween season is getting to drive around and see all of the decorations.

Pumpkins, witches, ghouls, and goblins can be found throughout the city, but all eyes are on the 12-foot skeleton this year, that’s if you can find one.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Home Depot says they are completely sold out in-store and online.

Consider yourself lucky if you even get a chance to see one in person, and remember to look but don’t touch.